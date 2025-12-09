Matt Barnes Addresses Rumor That AI Model Scammed Him Out Of $61K

Oct 16, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NBA former player Matt Barnes attends the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Currently, there's a rumor going around that Matt Barnes is suing after an AI-generated Instagram model stole thousands from him.

Lately, rumors that an AI-generated model scammed Matt Barnes out of thousands of dollars and that he's now suing have been floating around online. According to him, however, this couldn't be further from the truth. The former NBA player hopped on Instagram recently to set the record straight. He also made sure to call out those responsible for spreading the rumor.

"I've sat back and watched the internet lie about me the whole year," he began. "The whole year. Lies from me being gay, to me talking abortion to me telling some girl not to do a reality show."

"I get back from Dubai ... I see all of a sudden I'm suing an A.I. model, or I got played by an A.I. model," he continued. "You guys believe I got played by an A.I. model, and I'm suing 'em? Where the f*** did you guys get this from?!"

Matt Barnes AI Model

Barnes went on to drag "bottom of the barrel ass motherf***ers" for spreading this misinformation, and to note that he's currently working on healing his family. His ex-fiancée Anansa Sims called off their engagement after publicly accusing him of cheating on her. During an appearance on the All the Smoke podcast earlier this year, he opened up about the situation, admitting that he was in the wrong.

"Through my actions, I literally just lost my family… I wasn’t there emotionally, I wasn’t empathetic,” he explained at the time. "I wasn't willing to share those emotions." Sims was quick to respond, making it clear that she didn't appreciate his take.

"If you're going to talk publicly about our personal business, tell the whole story," she wrote. "Don't post half-truths about me and our past relationship to gain sympathy from the masses. I'm in the trenches doing the hard work making sure all of our kids are ok. You've made no effort to emotionally support all of our children through this traumatic transition you caused, but you're willing to be 'vulnerable' for strangers on the gram for profit? Please keep my name out of your mouth."

