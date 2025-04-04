Anansa Sims Blasts Matt Barnes For Opening Up About Losing His Family After Alleged Cheating

BY Caroline Fisher 573 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Anansa Sims Blasts Matt Barnes Gossip News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 10: (L-R) Matt Barnes and Anansa Sims attend the AMC Networks' 2024 Upfront at Chelsea Factory on April 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Matt Barnes' ex-fiancée, Anansa Sims, previously accused him of cheating on her with eight different woman.

During a recent episode of his All the Smoke podcast, Matt Barnes opened up about losing family members after his ex-fiancée Anansa Sims accused him of cheating on her with several other women. He said he's struggled with expressing his emotions for his entire life, which he believes is starting to catch up with him. "Through my actions, I literally just lost my family… I wasn’t there emotionally, I wasn’t empathetic,” he explained. "I wasn't willing to share those emotions."

Sims wasn't too thrilled about Barnes' claims, however. She quickly took to Instagram to respond, accusing him of failing to tell the whole truth and of trying to win over the public's sympathy. According to her, she and their children are doing their best to move on and heal from the past.

Read More: Matt Barnes Accuses Shaquille O'Neal Of Offering Payment For Dirt On Shannon Sharpe

Matt Barnes & Anansa Sims

"If you're going to talk publicly about our personal business, tell the whole story," she wrote in part. "Don't post half-truths about me and our past relationship to gain sympathy from the masses. I'm in the trenches doing the hard work making sure all of our kids are ok. You've made no effort to emotionally support all of our children through this traumatic transition you caused, but you're willing to be 'vulnerable' for strangers on the gram for profit? Please keep my name out of your mouth."

"If you don’t have respect for yourself or for me, at least have respect for our children who follow you and see your posts. Your post is triggering for the kids and I, while we’re in the midst of healing and rebuilding our lives. We’re the ones who reaped all the damage you caused by your constant selfish, toxic choices," Sims added. “If you want to do some good, please don’t speak about me, go get consistent therapy and most importantly start building a relationship with God."

Read More: Matt Barnes Accuses Drake Of Doing “Weird Stuff” During Stream With N3on

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
