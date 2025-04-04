Anansa Sims Blasts Matt Barnes For Opening Up About Losing His Family After Alleged Cheating

During a recent episode of his All the Smoke podcast, Matt Barnes opened up about losing family members after his ex-fiancée Anansa Sims accused him of cheating on her with several other women. He said he's struggled with expressing his emotions for his entire life, which he believes is starting to catch up with him. "Through my actions, I literally just lost my family… I wasn’t there emotionally, I wasn’t empathetic,” he explained. "I wasn't willing to share those emotions."

Sims wasn't too thrilled about Barnes' claims, however. She quickly took to Instagram to respond, accusing him of failing to tell the whole truth and of trying to win over the public's sympathy. According to her, she and their children are doing their best to move on and heal from the past.

Matt Barnes & Anansa Sims

"If you're going to talk publicly about our personal business, tell the whole story," she wrote in part. "Don't post half-truths about me and our past relationship to gain sympathy from the masses. I'm in the trenches doing the hard work making sure all of our kids are ok. You've made no effort to emotionally support all of our children through this traumatic transition you caused, but you're willing to be 'vulnerable' for strangers on the gram for profit? Please keep my name out of your mouth."