Matt Barnes Accuses Shaquille O'Neal Of Offering Payment For Dirt On Shannon Sharpe

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1227 Views
Matt Barnes Shaquille O'Neal Payment Dirt Shannon Sharpe Sports News
Mar 7, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Former NBA player Matt Barnes smiles on the court before the game between the Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
You may remember that Shaquille O'Neal and Shannon Sharpe had a pretty nasty falling out last year over some NBA MVP comments.

As a sports commentator, it's only natural that someone like Shannon Sharpe would butt heads with someone like fellow media veteran and sports superstar Shaquille O'Neal. But it turns out this rift could go much deeper, if certain allegations are true. Recently, an audio clip surfaced of Matt Barnes claiming that Shaq is willing to put a lot of money in the streets to find information on the Club Shay Shay host, allegedly trying to find dirt on him. It's unclear exactly where this audio clip comes from, its veracity and earnestness is a mystery, and none of the corresponding parties have addressed this matter at press time. So take everything with a grain of salt.

"I was in a group chat the other day, or actually, just yesterday" Matt Barnes remarked concerning the Shaquille O'Neal and Shannon Sharpe situation. "And Shaq said he's paying top dollar for any information on our boy. So, again, I don't know if y'all are on that kind of time or not. But Shaq is known to throw large sums of money around. So, just want to put that out there."

Shaquille O'Neal & Shannon Sharpe Beef

For those unaware, Shannon Sharpe and Shaquille O'Neal's beef really popped off last year after Shaq told 2024 NBA MVP Nikola Jokić that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander deserved the accolade before him. When Sharpe chalked this up to jealousy, the former Lakers, Heat, and Celtics player launched the very same accusation back at Shannon. In fact, he even launched a diss track against the media personality, and the commentator decided to leave the situation alone. All that background makes this alleged development over information very curious. After all, it's been a relatively long time since they clashed in the public eye.

Nevertheless, this certainly isn't the first time Matt Barnes' comments caused discourse. We will see whether or not Shaquille O'Neal or Shannon Sharpe address this in the near future. It seems unlikely, given the seriousness of this accusation. But perhaps their feud will reignite for other reasons, whether that's a hot take or some form of social media shade. For now, things seem very unclear.

