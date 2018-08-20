Anansa Sims
- Pop CultureBeverly Johnson Net Worth 2024: What Is The Fashion Icon Worth?Explore Beverly Johnson's groundbreaking journey in the fashion industry and her influential ventures, culminating in a notable net worth.By Rain Adams
- SportsAnansa Sims Defends Matt Barnes Following Fight At 49ers GameAnansa Sims wants people to know that Matt Barnes isn't at fault for what happened with her ex-husband.By Alexander Cole
- GossipMatt Barnes Trends After Spitting Incident, People Bring Up Derek FisherBarnes spit on his fiancée's ex-husband during an altercation. The public revisited him driving 95 miles to beat up Fisher.By Erika Marie
- GossipMatt Barnes & Cyn Santana Dating Rumors Surface After IG PostsThey each posted a photo on IG, leaving people to believe Matt and Cyn are an item.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsMatt Barnes Issues Public Apology To Ex Anansa Sims For "Flipping Out"Matt Barnes is showing his growth and took to social media to publicly apologize to Anansa Sims for their recent exchange of social media insults.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsMatt Barnes Hopes He & Ex Anansa Sims Can "Be Friends"Matt Barnes and his ex-girlfriend Anansa Simms recently broke up, but despite the scathing words they've exchanged, he wants to be civil.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsMatt Barnes Claims Anansa Sims Wants $15K Per Month In Child SupportMatt Barnes and ex-girlfriend Anansa Sims recently called it quits, but their split has become an ugly back-and-forth.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsMatt Barnes & Anansa Sims End Two Year RelationshipMatt Barners & Anansa Sims are single again. By Chantilly Post
- SportsMatt Barnes Slams Troll Who Body Shames Anansa SimsMatt appropriately claps back.By Chantilly Post
- SportsMatt Barnes Expecting Third Child With Model Girlfriend Anansa SimsCongratulations to the happy couple.By Chantilly Post