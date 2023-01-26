There is reportedly trouble brewing for Matt Barnes following an altercation at a football game. The former NBA star was at the San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys game last weekend when he had an unfortunate run-in with his fiancée’s ex, footballer David Patterson Jr.

A video of the incident circulated, and in the brief clip, Barnes is seen spitting at Patterson. However, Barnes alleged that Patterson was the aggressor and instigated the confrontation.

The All The Smoke podcast host also reportedly filed for a temporary restraining order, and in court documents, he detailed what happened.

Matt said Patterson “shoved me, and I was forced to push him off of me.” He accused Patterson of being “jealous of my relationship with his ex-wife.”

“I did not want the altercation to physically escalate further, and out of frustration with him seeking me out and his unrelenting repeated harassment I spit in his direction in disgust,” Barnes said.

Matt additionally alleged that last year, Patterson threatened to shoot him. Barnes is reportedly being investigated for battery, said police.

As that case moves forward, people couldn’t help but revisit Barnes’s history with Derek Fisher. The Los Angeles Sparks coach is married to Barnes’s ex-wife, Glorida Govan.

In 2015, reports surfaced saying the baller drove 95 miles to beat up Fisher. After seeing this most recent encounter, social media users couldn’t help but toss out a few jokes.

I'll never forget when Matt Barnes drove 95 miles to beat up Derek Fisher for dating Gloria Govan. How do you stay that angry for 95 miles? — Quinta Brunson Stan Account (@dirtywhiteups) January 25, 2023

Saw Matt Barnes trending and thought he had another run in with Derek Fisher pic.twitter.com/cED8ua0mej — P. Against The World🤘🏿🕊 (@chillin662) January 25, 2023

People are so shocked about Matt Barnes like he aint show us years ago when he ran up on Derek Fisher — Tee-Yonna Ali (@Tee_Yeezy) January 25, 2023

Matt Barnes is gangsta — Petty Betty (@Seeme_21) January 26, 2023

Soon as I saw Matt Barnes was trending, I knew it was f/fighting… — flygyrl72 (@flygyrl72) January 26, 2023

One thing about Matt Barnes, he don’t play bout his Woman 😂 he always fighting — ./niya (@UGottaLuvLester) January 25, 2023

