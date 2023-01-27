Matt Barnes found himself in a difficult situation on Sunday as he attended the 49ers-Cowboys game. As many of you know by now, he ran into the ex-husband of his fiancee. The man goes by the name David Patterson Jr, and he ended up getting spat on by Barnes.

Overall, the altercation appeared to be quite heated. In fact, it was all caught on camera, down below. As you can see, the two came face to face which led to the spitting incident. Subsequently, the two wrestled for a bit before going off on their own separate ways.

Matt Barnes Hit With Lawsuit

According to TMZ, Barnes has been hit with a lawsuit from Patterson. As it stands, the damages being sought are unknown. However, it is known that Patterson is accusing Barnes of being the aggressor. Furthermore, Patterson has filed this lawsuit while levying allegations of “battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress” against Barnes.

Interestingly enough, Barnes has claimed that Patterson was the true aggressor. He even got a temporary restraining order against the man. This is because Patterson was allegedly threatening to shoot Barnes. Overall, this has turned into a “he said-he said” situation.

Former NBA player Matt Barnes attends the premiere of Codeblack Films’ “Traffik” at ArcLight Hollywood on April 19, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

This is a situation that has ultimately gone public, and Barnes has received scrutiny for it. Of course, he infamously got into a fight with Derek Fisher that was very high profile. Fans believe this is a pattern with Barnes, which has subsequently led to a ton of Twitter discourse.

As it stands, Barnes will have the restraining order until February 16th. Once it has expired, the two will come to court to see if it will be extended. This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates. Additionally, let us know what you think about this, in the comments down below.

[Via]