Yesterday, we reported on how Matt Barnes came face-to-face with his fiancée’s ex-husband at the 49ers-Cowboys game. The man, who goes by the name David Patterson Jr., confronted Barnes and it got very heated. In fact, Barnes subsequently spat on Patterson.

Additionally, the two got physical and wrestled while standing up. Eventually, the two were separated and they went on with their days. It was clearly a good day for Barnes, who was cheering for the eventual victor, the San Francisco 49ers.

Matt Barnes Gets TRO

At the time of our report, TMZ was noting that Barnes was seeking a temporary restraining order. Barnes had alleged that Patterson was threatening to shoot him. Furthermore, Barnes had been subjected to harassment on social media, and even at the game. The former NBA star was adamant that the restraining order was needed in order to have peace of mind.

According to a new report from TMZ, Barnes will be getting his wish. The temporary restraining order will make it so that Patterson cannot come within 100 yards of him. Moreover, this order will last until February 16th. Once it is over, there will be a hearing to determine whether or not it continues.

Matt Barnes attends the NBA All-Star Bowling Classic at Lucky Strike LA Live on February 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Following this altercation, Barnes became a trending topic on Twitter. Of course, many people know about Barnes’ history with Derek Fisher. That fight was also about a woman, so there has been quite a bit of discourse here. However, Barnes seems to be going about his life. After all, what else can you really do here?

This is currently a developing story, so be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the sports world. Additionally, head to the comments section down below and let us know what you think of this situation. Was Barnes in the wrong to spit on Patterson?

[Via]