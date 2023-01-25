Matt Barnes is reportedly being investigated by police over an incident that took place at the 49ers game over the weekend. According to TMZ, Barnes got into it with the ex-husband of his fiancée. David Patterson Jr. is the man in question, and overall, the incident was quite heated.

In the video clip below, you can see Barnes spitting on the man. Additionally, the two exchanged words and even wrestled a bit before being broken up. Subsequently, both of these men went to their seats and reportedly enjoyed the game.

Matt Barnes Seeks Legal Action

As reported by TMZ, Barnes is now seeking a temporary restraining order against Patterson Jr. Barnes is adamant that Patterson is the aggressor in this instance, and that he has levied various threats against him. Patterson even allegedly threatened to shoot Barnes.

“I did not want the altercation to physically escalate further, and out of frustration with him seeking me out and his unrelenting repeated harassment I spit in his direction in disgust,” Barnes said. Barnes went on to claim that Patterson has been harassing him online for months. Needless to say, things were coming to a boiling point, and this weekend was an example of that.

NBA player Matt Barnes attends Athletes vs. Cancer’s Celebrity Flag Football Game at John Burroughs High School on August 6, 2017 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

At the time of writing this, the court has yet to make a decision on the matter. However, these things typically get figured out rather quickly. Given the fact that there is a legal investigation into the matter, more facts will be presented soon. Overall, this is an unfortunate situation for Barnes who is simply trying to live life with his fiancée, in peace.

This is a developing story, so be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from the sports world. Additionally, let us know who you believe is in the wrong, in the comments below.

