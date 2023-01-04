Matt Barnes says that he’s kept people from assaulting Skip Bayless in the past. The comments come in response to Bayless’ recent comments on the injury of Damar Hamlin.

Barnes began by praising Bayless as a professional but criticized his handling of the Hamlin situation. Bayless had posted an insensitive tweet on Monday night about the resuming of play following the scary incident.

Barnes began by suggesting that he thinks “Skip’s day is coming.”

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JUNE 05: Former American basketball player Matt Barnes attends the weigh-in ahead of the June 6 exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul on June 5, 2021 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

“I know personally that I’ve had to defuse two situations– one with a coach and one with an NBA player,” Barnes revealed. “They wanted to fuck Skip up. Personally, I’ve had to do it. One was this year and one was last year.”

He continued: “Luckily cooler heads prevailed, but I just see it’s just gone too far in my opinion. And again Shannon has had a lot of love or does have a lot of love for dude but you can see Shannon’s fed up. And someone’s gonna end up hurting Skip, because his ego, his arrogance, his disrespect, has kind of always been on this level, but now I think it’s going to a new level.”

As for what specifically Bayless tweeted, he wrote: “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

After Shannon Sharpe returned to Undisputed on Wednesday, the two got into a heated argument about the post.

Hamlin currently remains under intensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The Bills say that he has shown “signs of improvement” since Monday night.

