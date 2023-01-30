Anansa Sims and Matt Barnes have been going through a lot over the past week. As we previously reported, Barnes got into an altercation with Sims’ ex-husband, David Patterson Jr. This all happened at the 49ers game against the Dallas Cowboys. Overall, it was a heated incident that led to Barnes spitting on Patterson.

Subsequently, Barnes was hit with a lawsuit, all while being granted a temporary restraining order against Patterson. This has put a lot of stress on Barnes and his entire family. After all, his business is now out in the public, and Sims has to deal with the fallout.

Anansa Sims Speaks

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Sims spoke about the recent altercation. As you can imagine, this has been stressful for her, and her children. In the post, she explains the extent of Patterson’s alleged harassment. Overall, she just wants him to stop. Barnes and Sims simply want to be left alone, although Patterson has allegedly made that next to impossible.

“I’m exhaling, because I hate making private matters public, but in this case our personal family matters are already public,” Sims wrote. “Co-parenting can be challenging and I’m sure those of you who are on the journey to getting to a healthy place for our children can understand and relate. This is not one incident, this is a series of several incidents.

“It’s been heartbreaking for me to sit back silently and watch the way this has played out knowing the truth and history behind the altercation. I hate that after years of my Ex Husband harassing Matt and I, that he finally provoked Matt into reacting. I know this is a lot to read, but if you take the time to read each of the 10 slides you’ll have a better understanding of what we’ve been going through.”

This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sports world. Additionally, let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments below.

