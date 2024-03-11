Billie Eilish Wins Oscar For Best Original Song With "Barbie" Track

Billie Eilish took home her second Academy Award at the Oscars on Sunday night for Best Original Song with her work on "What Was I Made For?" off of the soundtrack to Barbie. Eilish now owns nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, two Guinness World Records, three MTV Video Music Awards, three Brit Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and two Academy Awards.

“I had a nightmare about this last night,” Eilish admitted on stage next to her brother, Finneas. “I just didn’t think this would happen, I wasn’t expecting this, I feel so incredibly lucky and honored. I’m grateful for this song and this movie and the way it made me feel." She then dedicated the award to those impacted by Barbie and gave a shout-out to director Greta Gerwig. Finneas added: "Thank you to our parents for ever and ever and ever.” Before they departed, Eilish thanked her dance and choir teachers, but joked: “Ms. T you didn’t like me, but you were good at your job.”

Billie Eilish & Finneas Take Home Award For Best Original Song

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish, winners of the Best Original Song award for 'What Was I Made For?' from "Barbie", pose in the press room during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

In addition to accepting the award, Elish also performed "What Was I Made For?" at the ceremony. Other performers included Jon Batiste, Becky G, and more. As for the rest of the show, Oppenheimer took home Best Picture while Cillian Murphy won Best Actor in a Leading Role and Emma Stone won Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Billie Eilish Speaks At The Academy Awards

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell win Best Original Song at the 2024 #Oscars for "What Was I Made For?" from #Barbie pic.twitter.com/nsNSD2p2lO — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2024

