Billie Eilish Wins Best Original Song At Golden Globes For "Barbie" Track

Billie Eilish and Finneas took home the award for Best Original Song during the 2024 Golden Globes for their work on the Barbie soundtrack with the song, “What Was I Made For?” In the category, they competed against two other songs for the movie. They included Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night" and Ryan Gosling's "I’m Just Ken." Other nominates were Bruce Springsteen's “Addicted to Romance” for She Came to Me, and Lenny Kravitz "Road to Freedom” for Rustin, as well as Jack Black's “Peaches” for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

“I was not expecting this in that moment,” she said. “It was exactly a year ago almost that we were shown the movie. And I was very miserable and depressed at the time. Writing that song kind of saved me a little bit. A year later, here we are and I feel incredibly lucky and grateful.” After a brief glance, she added: “You guys scare the living hell out of me, everyone in this room," before departing the stage.

Billie Eilish Accepts Best Original Song Award

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS accepts the award for Best Original Song Motion Picture for "What Was I Made For?" Barbie Music & Lyrics at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Eilish released “What Was I Made For?” back on July 13, 2023, as the fourth single from the soundtrack. It peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. It's also up for five awards at the upcoming 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Its nominations include Record of the Year as well as Song of the Year. Check out Eilish's speech at the Golden Globes below.

Billie Eilish Speaks On Stage After Golden Globes Win

Billie Eilish and Finneas win the Golden Globe for "What Was I Made For" at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ToJm1CmQZJ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024

Elsewhere in the evening, Ludwig Göransson won Best Original Score for his work on Oppenheimer, while Poor Things won Best Picture, Musical or Comedy. Be on the lookout for further updates on Billie Eilish and the rest of the Golden Globes on HotNewHipHop.

