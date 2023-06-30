Angel Love Davis, known simply as Angel Love, shot to fame as a star on VH1’s hit reality show, Basketball Wives LA. Her dynamic personality and flair for drama have made her a fan favorite. But there’s more to Angel Love than just her presence on reality TV. She has built an impressive career in healthcare and reality TV. Now, as we step into 2023, we take a close look at Angel Love’s net worth.

Angel Love’s Net Worth In 2023

ATLANTA, GA – JULY 11: Angel Love attends “Girls Trip” Atlanta screening at SCADshow on July 11, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

SuccessTitans estimates Angel Love’s net worth to be around $2 million as of 2023. This figure reflects her earnings from diverse avenues, including her salary from Basketball Wives LA and her nursing career.

The Basketball Wives LA Impact & Career In Healthcare

Basketball Wives LA has been crucial in increasing Angel Love’s visibility and financial success. The show, which chronicles the lives of women married to or dating professional basketball players, has garnered a considerable fan base. Angel Love joined the cast in the fifth season, and her fiery personality soon made her a standout star.

Before her stint on reality TV, Angel Love worked in healthcare. She holds a degree in Nursing from Dillard University and has spent several years working as a registered nurse. This steady career has contributed significantly to Angel Love’s net worth.

Final Thoughts On Angel Love’s Net Worth

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 05: (L-R) Toya Wright, Angel Love Davis, Larry Morrow and Monyetta Shaw attend A toast Honoring Larry Morrow at Emeril’s Delmonico on July 5, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

While the $2 million figure might seem substantial, it’s important to consider the costs associated with maintaining a celebrity lifestyle. Nonetheless, Angel Love continues to build her wealth through her various ventures. Watching how her net worth evolves in the future will be intriguing.

In conclusion, Angel Love’s net worth in 2023 is a testament to her hard work, business acumen, and versatility. She has built her fortune on reality TV fame and through her nursing career and fashion line. It’s clear that Angel Love is much more than a basketball wife – she’s a successful businesswoman in her own right.