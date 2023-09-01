Safaree Credits Sean Kingston For Support In Hard Times

Safaree decided to extend his gratitude to Sean Kingston. The Love & Hip Hop star took to social media to give the “Beautiful Girls” hitmaker his flowers. Safaree noted how Kingston had been there for him during some rough patches in his life. He also revealed that due to financial hardship, he had to say with Kingston and his family. “In 2016/17 I went broke and was living w/ @seankingston for almost 2 yrs. I am 4ever grateful to this man & his family! At 1 of my lowest times in life he held me down like no other!” he began.

Safaree continued: “That’s why I don’t pay attention to this internet sh*t. My level of love and respect for the family is beyond measures! I really appreciate and thank you all! I love y’all 4ever from the bottom of my heart!” He added,” Being there for some1 when they have nothing is a lot different than being there when it’s all good [prayer hands emoji] Be kind becuz you never know what somebody is going through.”

“He Held Me Down Like No Other,” Safaree Says

In other related news, the media personality recently offered his thoughts on men receiving child support. In his opinion, he believes women should be the sole beneficiaries of support. “A man getting child support is crazy. He might as well put on a dress,” he wrote in a recent Twitter post. The TV personality’s comments follow recent news surrounding Halle Berry and her ex, Oliver Martinez.

On a more sour note, Safaree’s Love & Hop Hop co-star, Amara La Negra, hinted that their reported relationship might not be real. “Safaree never said y’alls was in a relationship, either,” she said to a fan during her live session. “I’ve been single since the father of my kids, and I haven’t had sex since the father of my kids. Mama, mira, listen. Mira, mama. [Look, girl]. Let me put it this way. I’m a pretty smart girl, I believe that I am. I’ve come this far because I think I’m pretty smart. I get hired to do my job and I do what I have to do.”

