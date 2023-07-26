Bow Wow Sued After Allegedly Running Off With 10-Year-Old Fan’s Money

In a strange new lawsuit, Bow Wow is accused of taking money for a feature and never delivering. While the kind of thing tends to happen often in hip-hop it’s who he took the money from that was surprising. According to The Neighborhood Talk, the rapper ran off with the money he was paid for a feature with a 10-year-old girl. Court documents say that he was sent $3k through Cash App for the purposes of recording a feature on a song, but it never materialized. Now the father of the 10-year-old is suing for $15k. “Based on the foregoing and as a direct consequence of Defendant’s actions and failures,” the text in the suit reads.

Fans in the comments reacted pretty much exactly how you’d expect to the strange story. “Now why would he make a song with a 10 yr old,” one comment reads. “Not he played a 10-year-old girl. That’s insane” seemed like the primary reaction. “It being a 10-year-old is just wild af lmaoooo! Because sir what????” reads another one of the top comments. Other fans expressed hesitancy, choosing to wait and see how the story unfolds before making any judgments. “I’m gone sit this one out until he say something. Thanks to Carlee I don’t want to take a bite out of crime anymore.”

Bow Wow Dodges 10-Year-Old’s Feature

Earlier this year some beefs that Bow Wow had been a part of for years were finally put to rest. When discussing their beef last month, Soulja Boy reached out an olive branch to the rapper. He said of their beef “we was young” and that both artists have grown up quite a bit in the years since.

A month before that it was Bow Wow himself ending beefs. He finally settled a long-standing feud with his one-time mentor Jermain Dupri. The pair had long argued over receiving credit for the rapper’s career. What do you think of Bow Wow being sued for failing to hop on a feature with a 10-year-old girl? Let us know in the comment section below.

