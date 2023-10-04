Keshia Chante Reveals Bow Wow Beef Was A “Misunderstanding”

During her recent appearance on The Brandon Gonez Show, Keshia Chante opened up about her relationship with Bow Wow. Chante revealed that Bow Wow had asked her to star in his music video for "Shawty Like Mine," but later changed his mind. According to her, he had asked if she wanted to hang out with him back as his hotel, and she turned him down. She said that when she arrived to the shoot, Angela Simmons had her own trailer, and her team broke the news that she had been recast as the lead.

Chante described how "a little rivalry" then started when Chris Brown visited her trailer, and told her she could star in his video instead. She says that the beef continued until years later when she became a host on 106 & Park. "He just kept hazing me," she described, revealing how he would try to intentionally mess her up on set. Chante explained that it was only when they interviewed Drake on the show and he vouched for her that things calmed down. "Bow was nice to me after that," she said.

Keshia Chante And Bow Wow Talk Things Out

It looks like Chante rehashing the beef has worked out in her favor, as she recently revealed that it prompted a phone call from Bow Wow himself. "Just got off the phone with Bow," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "It was the first time we got to speak about this & I'm glad we were able to clear up the misunderstanding. He did haze me but that was for other reaons," she continued. "I LOVE Bow & he's been NOTHING but respectful towards me over the last 10+ years. We love each other very much. Also, this is why ya girl doesn't drink."

The Shade Room reposted Chante's Story, sparking a reply from Bow Wow. "Love u 2 keesh," he wrote. "Forever! ❤️ all love." What do you think of Keshia Chante and Bow Wow talking things out years later? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Keshia Chante and Bow Wow.

