Keshia Chante Explains The Origins Of Bow Wow Beef

Keshia Chante has a pretty impressive and versatile collection of achievements in her career. Aside from being a singer she is also an actress and served as the host of 106 & Park alongside Bow Wow. Many probably remember that she was identified as the girl "Kiki" in Drake's smash hit song "In My Feelings" which spawned from the pair's relationship nearly a decade earlier. But it's her co-host Bow Wow who she has a longer running and even more complicated connection to.

Chante sat down in a recent interview to discuss her origins with the rapper. In the story, she recalls Bow Wow personally requesting that she be the lead video girl in the music video for his song "Shawty Like Mine." But when she flies out to meet him, he tries to get her to stop by his hotel, and Chante declines. Shortly after she finds out that she's been replaced as lead girl in the video by Angela Simmons. It worked out for her in the end though because Chris Brown took notice. Chante ultimately got the chance to star in his video instead. That created what she described as a "rivalry" between the various parties involved which reportedly ran for years. Check out the full interview clip below.

Read More: Bow Wow Accused Of Stealing Jermaine Dupri’s Dads’ “Scream Tour” Name

Keshia Chante And Bow Wow's Origins

Fans in the comments mostly took the opportunity to clown on Bow Wow. "Men be so sassy ...." the top comment on the post reads. Many others agree. "So bow wow is the lil black angry bagel guy from 2017," and "So Lil bow wow been a menace" other comments read.

Clearly, the pair eventually put the beef behind them during their tenure as 106 & Park hosts. Bow Wow has been slamming the door on other beefs recently too. He shut down rumors of a feud with Romeo just last month saying "I have mad love." What do you think of Keshia Chante's story about being replaced as the lead girl in Bow Wow's video after refusing to go to his hotel room? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Drake Walks Out With Bow Wow During Second Atlanta Tour Stop: Watch

[Via]