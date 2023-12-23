Suge Knight On Tupac & Keefe D: "'Pac Finally Gettin' Justice" Despite Defending Keefe

On the most recent episode of Collect Call, Suge Knight's podcast from prison, he made the claim that Tupac Shakur is finally getting "justice" for his murder. However, he had some explaining to do considering the true nature of "justice" and his previous statements. For those unaware, the Death Row Records boss had previously defended 'Pac's accused murderer Keefe D, who's currently incarcerated amid investigation, charges, and reopened accusations. In this new episode, which dropped on Thursday (December 21), Suge alluded to being able to speak on this matter more. It's unclear what this will pose for the court case itself, but it's still quite interesting to see these pieces move on the chessboard.

"It’s been a long time since I was able to talk freely about 'Pac because we were so close,” Suge Knight expressed.. “And the thing is, 'Pac finally getting justice. And justice for Pac is this: not so much of somebody getting punished, or going to prison. It’s the fact that if you was around 'Pac, and you had your hands into trying to destroy him, and we got the receipts, it’s a problem.

"I said this from day one, when we first started talking about it," Suge Knight continued. "Jealousy is worse than hate. When your name start ringing, people get jealous of you. You know, if a person hates you, they can be across the street, and they can see you. They can see you, you know? 'I hate that motherf***er. I hate him or her. F**k them.' And that’s that, right? How jealousy destroy? A jealous person, you’re on their mind every time they’re awake, every time they think of you in their head. So they want to destroy you, get rid of you."

Meanwhile, it's unclear what picture Suge wants to paint with these statements. Apparently, he's looking forward to seeing how other folks reportedly involved in the West Coast legend's downfall will finally get what they deserve for their actions. Next year, surely we'll see some wild clarifications about this whole situation. On that note, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Suge Knight, Tupac, and Keefe D.

