Jay-Z Accidentally Ignited Nas Battle With His "Dead Presidents" Classic 29 Years Ago

29 years ago, on February 20, 1996, Jay-Z released "Dead Presidents" as his first Reasonable Doubt single, and the rest is history. Not only is it one of Hov's best-ever tracks, but it also presumably ignited the Nas battle that ranks as one of the most legendary in hip-hop history. When the Brooklyn MC used his Queens counterpart's "The World Is Yours" chorus on this cut, he might not have known the conflict and tension that would follow them for years to come.

Regardless of that history, though, Jay-Z's "Dead Presidents" still ranks among the top tier of his discography, whether you're talking about the single version or the album cut with new verses. It's some of his best-ever rhyming on top of one of his most iconic beat selections of all time. The Roc Nation mogul balances street hardship with the fruits of his labor in a very compelling way, stringing together dense references with engaging imagery. While some other tracks might land higher in his ranking when talking about popularity or endurance, you won't find many more iconic and historically significant singles than this one in his catalog.

Meanwhile, this anniversary celebration follows other recent preservations of legacy when it comes to Jay-Z. His "Renegade" contract with Eminem recently went up for auction, another standout artifact in his artistry that ranks among his most classic material. Even three decades after its release, "Dead Presidents" and many more Jay cuts continue to inspire and energize the next generation.

Jay-Z's "Dead Presidents"