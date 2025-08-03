Rema Goes Grand And Frenetic On New Single "KELEBU"

Rema stands alongside many other huge artists in Afrobeat at large today, but don't think for a second they sound overly similar to one another. In the case of the "Bout U" singer and rapper, he comes through with blistering, piercing, and above all joyous fusions like his latest single, "KELEBU."

From the moment the frenetic, textured percussion emerges on this track, the high-octane energy levels become immediately clear. The repetitive triplet chorus of "kelebu," the switches into more measured or fiery flows, and the brash bass all over this cut are incredibly exciting. Lighter synths and drum kit sounds also flesh out the pallet, and it all comes across as very celebratory. Also, the fusions of traditional sounds and more contemporary production shows just how wonderful this musical world is.

All in all, it makes for one of the most electrifying and jovial singles you will hear this week. Hopefully there's much more of that where it came from.

Rema's been dropping singles all year, including February's "Baby (Is It A Crime)." The splash he sustained after 2024's HEIS capitalized on his career trajectory up to that point, and maybe a full-length record in the near future could take that next big step.

It's up to the "BENIN BOY" at the end of the day. But "KELEBU" is definitely a direction we'd love to hear more of from Rema, whether for a complete long-form release or amid a more versatile tracklist. Here's hoping we get another treat very soon.

Rema – "KELEBU"

Quotable Lyrics

Stuck with a baddie like Nefertiti,

She very martey with the bakasi,

On her wrist, VV, on her bag, CC,

How she wan get am if e no be me?