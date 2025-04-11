News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
bout u
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
Rema Is Completely Infatuated On Afro-R&B Fusion Single "Bout U"
Rema has been on a heater after releasing his Sade-sampling single "Baby (Is It a Crime)" but "Bout U" is maybe just as hot.
By
Zachary Horvath
9 hrs ago
328 Views