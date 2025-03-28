Timbaland Continues To Push Himself With A Collection Of Afrobeats Instrumentals On "TIMBO PROGRESSION"

Timbaland has been a pioneer in beat making, especially when it comes to R&B and hip-hop, but he's showing what he can do with Afrobeats.

That was a point of emphasis for Timbaland. He wrote in a post teasing TIMBO PROGRESSION on his Instagram, "Progression. Rhythm, percussion instrumentation it’s vital to everyday life." He also added, "This project is a journey of culture and soul and how I hear music." He concluded, "This is a truly amazing experience that I think the worlds needs and I think that you’ll enjoy just as much as I had fun making it." You can tell that he and Swizz Beatz , who he credits as an executive producer, got into the African music culture as every instrumental here is tastefully done. It may not be what OG fans wanted from him, but then again, what's wrong with getting outside of your comfort zone and evolving? He's been on this path lately as his most recent tape before this, Yellow, was a collaborative effort with melodic handpan musician Malte Marten. Together, they made some incredibly soothing and meditative sonic backdrops.

Timbaland is back with a new album, but it's not what many may have expected. This weekend, the legendary Virginia Beach, Virginia native is back with a 10-song set of Afrobeats instrumentals on a project called TIMBO PROGRESSION. There are uncredited vocalists on the tracks, but this tape mostly focuses on the beat making side of things. Rhythm, grooves, (presumably) native instruments, specifically percussive ones, are what Timbo wants every listener to zone in on. He's long been a king of creating irresistible melodies and hits throughout his multi-decade-long career. So even though he's not in his comfort zone on this album, the "Stronger" engineer is still providing a lot of winning ideas here that "move the soul."

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.