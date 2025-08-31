Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Genisus “Bronny” Brings A Family Legacy

The Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Genisus “Bronny” is set to make its mark this September, giving Bronny James his first signature sneaker moment. Built off the foundation of LeBron’s innovative NXXT line, this pair blends performance with personal storytelling.

Nike continues its tradition of tying basketball lineage into footwear, and Bronny’s debut signals a new chapter in the James family legacy. The NXXT Genisus has always been a forward-thinking silhouette, designed for quick cuts, explosive movements, and durability on the hardwood.

Now, with Bronny’s touch, the shoe reflects both the heritage of his father and his own emerging style. The release highlights how Nike invests in generational narratives, showing that basketball culture is as much about family and growth as it is about competition.

Official images reveal a design that stands out while still connecting to the larger LeBron line. The sneaker features unique patterns and vibrant hits of color, balancing sleek performance with visual energy.

It’s a moment that ties back to LeBron’s first Nike deal while pushing the story forward through Bronny’s rise. Looking at the photos, the pair feels like more than just a sneaker, it’s a symbol of passing the torch.

The Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Genisus “Bronny” arrives with a cream-toned upper woven with textured patterns that give the shoe depth and detail. A bold iridescent Swoosh cuts across the side, paired with a matching heel strap for added support.

Pink accents bring energy, showing up on the inner lining and lace tips, while the midsole carries subtle speckling for a modern finish. Underfoot, a white outsole with pink hits ensures grip and stability.

The lightweight build emphasizes speed, while Zoom cushioning guarantees responsiveness. Every detail combines to create a shoe rooted in performance but designed with Bronny’s personality in mind.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Genisus “Bronny” is going to be released on September 12th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they drop.



