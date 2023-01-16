Bow Wow is calling on his fellow rappers to unionize and wants to use the NBA Players Association as inspiration. The iconic rapper shared his idea on Twitter, Saturday.

“Hip hop needs a board!” Bow Wow wrote before referencing the NBA Players Association as a framework.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 05: Rapper Shad “Bow Wow” Moss performs onstage during B2K’s Millennium Tour at State Farm Arena on April 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

He continued: “No different than the NBA [with] the players association. A committee that can set rules, keep things in control, and protect this thing we call hip hop! And have a retirement plan for the OG rappers. I hate seeing my heroes liquored out, no money, just washed.”

The NBA Players Association is the oldest trade union of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada. Bob Cousy and Joe Sharry founded it in 1954. CJ McCollum currently serves as the president.

Despite the comments from Bow Wow, a union for hip-hop artists isn’t necessarily a new idea. The Hip Hop Alliance was introduced back in July 2022 with Chuck D, Kurtis Blow, KRS-One, as well as Doug E. Fresh founding the organization.

“Hip hop culture is the hottest scene in society today,” Kurtis Blow said in a statement, as noted by Revolt. “Everyone around the globe is tuning in to listen to what hip hop has to say. We truly live in a hip-hop generation. Rap music is the No. 1 streamed music on the planet.”

The organization’s website describes the Hip Hop Alliance as a “strategic partnership that represents the needs and concerns of the hip hop and R&B workforce through advocacy, information, and service.”

