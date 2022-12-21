Baby Tate fired back at Hitmaka’s recent criticism of women in rap with her latest song, “Pu$$y R@pp3r.”

The “Thot Box” producer recently caused an uproar after he said he wanted to hear more women with “strictly bars.” He explained that he wasn’t a fan of “pussy rap,” claiming that it lost its appeal in recent times.

“Can’t wait to work with a pretty female rapper that’s strictly about bars to even the playing field. Pussy rap was cool when it had shock value & was rare. Now it’s like every girl taking it there. It’s sum who aren’t but they need a hit producer 4 impact,” he tweeted.

Needless to say, there were plenty of negative reactions to his commentary. Asian Doll called him out for criticizing women when men have rapped about similar content for decades.

However, Baby Tate gave Hitmaka exactly what he asked for: bars. She didn’t hold back, either. Tate puts the artist formerly known as Yung Berg on blast, claiming that he’s also writing the bars that he’s criticizing. Then, she goes on to question his catalog and his stint on Love & Hip-Hop.

“N***a just said the female bars so wack. Ain’t you writing ’em?… He a man writing about a p***y, I knew he had a little d**e in him,” she raps.

She later addressed the song’s release on Twitter where she said there’s no beef with Hitmaka.

“As I said it’s no beef! The call was for a ‘pretty female rapper strictly about bars’ and instead of being a dick rider and a pick me I decided to bar mr hitmaka up. There are plenty of GORGEOUS rappers with a plethora of topics & a slew of bars. U just have to open ur eyes,” she wrote. “Also can we release women rappers from the shackles of beauty? These n***as be ugly in peace why can’t we.”

Check out her new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Rap n***as can’t rap unless there’s a perk involved

N***as jerkin’ off in a circle, talkin’ ’bout female rap, who hurtin’ y’all?

You probably couldn’t pull a bitch even if the bitch was a service doll

N***a, how dare you? Make a hit for yourself

Ain’t been hot since Mims “Hot,” Love & Hip-Hop ain’t help