Mike Tyson is reportedly being sued for an alleged rape that took place back in the early 90s, according to ABC News 10. An anonymous victim has filed an affidavit with the Albany County Court where she is seeking $5 million in damages.

Throughout the affidavit, it claims that Tyson and the woman met at a popular dance club in Albany. Subsequently, she got into Tyson’s limo, where he allegedly raped her. Overall, the woman reportedly suffered physical and psychological injuries from the alleged incident.

Mike Tyson attends the Mike Tyson Cares & We 2 Matter Fundraiser on December 05, 2021 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

“I met Mike Tyson in the early 1990s at a dance club called Septembers,” the affidavit read. “My friend and I were hanging out with him and his limousine driver. Tyson told us about a party and asked us to join him. My friend was going to drop off her car and Tyson said he would pick her up in the limousine.”

Additionally, the woman explained how things escalated in the limo. Tyson allegedly tried to kiss her and she refused. Subsequently, he allegedly took her clothes off and raped her.

“He then pulled my pants off and violently raped me,” the affidavit reads. “As a result of Tyson’s rape, I suffered and continue to suffer from physical, psychological, and emotional injury.”

Former professional boxer Mike Tyson attends Celebration of Smiles Event hosted by Dionne Warwick on her 81st Birthday to benefit medical charity organization, Operation Smile and The Kind Music Academy on December 12, 2021 in Malibu, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Tyson was famously convicted of rape back in 1992, however, he has always maintained innocence. As for this current lawsuit, he and his team have yet to make a comment.

This is a developing story, so be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

[Via]