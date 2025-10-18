Gucci Mane Commends Jeezy For Toning Down Their "Verzuz" Tensions

Gucci Mane went through a lot of interesting topics during his Big Facts podcast, including his perspective on forgiveness and his new album Episodes. The conversation also saw him reflect on his once-mortal beef with Jeezy, which definitely took a turn for the best after their Verzuz matchup in 2020.

More specifically, though, the 1017 MC praised The Snowman for not taking things to an even more intense level when Gucci performed his "Truth" diss track. Apparently, things could've gotten ugly.

"I'm glad he stopped and did what he did. 'Cause if he would've played 'Stay Strapped,' I don't think I could've took it," Gucci Mane remarked concerning Jeezy, according to Complex. "I guess he seen the situation and said, 'Let's calm it down.' Because it would've been a volcano, it would've blown up, I was ready to go there. I really was in the heat of the moment, I didn't even intend for it to be like that, I didn't intend to go there like that. But then it's like, once you get there, it's like... Once I started the Verzuz, it seemed like he was more level-headed and calmer than I was... I'm dropping diss records, and he's not dropping diss records."

Gucci Mane Jeezy Beef

"From then on, it ain't been no disrespect since then," he went on. "I couldn't do nothing but respect it. Because if I diss you and you don't diss back and you go there, I respect that… At that moment, you're thinking about the bigger picture. He didn't crash out. That's smart." Eventually, they performed their collab "Icy" together during this Verzuz, for which Guwop wants to do another one with T.I. after squashing their feud.

Elsewhere, Gucci Mane revealed a few recent apologetic experiences. For one, he revealed that he once apologized to Drake for dissing him, and also revealed that he accepts Young Thug's apology for speaking ill about him in a leaked jail phone call.

We will see if Jeezy has anything to add to this perspective. It's always heartening to see a hatchet burial, especially when you can understand the respect beneath.