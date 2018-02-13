version
- MusicMetro Boomin Announces His Version Of "BUSINESS IS BUSINESS" Dropping TonightThe Metro version contains an edited tracklist, two added songs, and new features from Juice WRLD & Nicki MinajBy Gabriel Bras Nevares
- EntertainmentArnold Schwarzenegger Turns Evil In "Terminator 6," James Cameron ExplainsThe upcoming film is taking the narrative into unexpected territory.By Zaynab
- MusicIce Cube Flexes OG Instincts With Two Spoken-Word AcapellasIce Cube recites “Fire Water” and “Chase Down the Bully,” both set to appear on his new album.By Devin Ch
- MusicAnderson .Paak Covers Juice WRLD's "Lucid Dreams" Punk StyleCatch a glimpse of the unexpected jam.By Zaynab
- MusicKanye West's "I Love It" Costume Can Be Yours Thanks To "Cheap Thrills" DIY TutorialCheap Thrills just published a guide to building your very own Kanye West "I Love It" costume for Halloween.By Devin Ch
- MusicEminem Channels His Inner-Dad, Drops CD Version Of "Kamikaze"Eminem releases a compact disc with special artwork for his "Kamikaze" LP.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentHBO Orders "Watchmen" Series From Damon Lindelof & Shares TeaserThe network is planning huge releases for 2019.By Zaynab
- MusicSafaree Saves His Best Bars For "Who Run It" FreestyleSafaree is the latest to sound off on the "Who Run It" beat.By Devin Ch
- MusicJ Hus Covers 50 Cent's "21 Questions" LiveThe London rapper pays homage to the "Get Rich or Die Trying" cut.
By David Saric
- SneakersValentine's Day Inspires New Adidas Superstar SneakerCelebrate love with Adidas this Valentine's Day. By David Saric