- MixtapesYoung Thug's "BUSINESS IS BUSINESS," Metro Boomin Version, Is HereThe reordered tracklist now features Nicki Minaj and Juice WRLD.ByGabriel Bras Nevares15.3K Views
- MusicMetro Boomin Announces His Version Of "BUSINESS IS BUSINESS" Dropping TonightThe Metro version contains an edited tracklist, two added songs, and new features from Juice WRLD & Nicki MinajByGabriel Bras Nevares15.7K Views
- MusicMetro Boomin Updates Fans On Young ThugThugger's sister also posted a picture of a call with him, where he shows off his guns and seems in good spirits, as Metro confirmed.ByGabriel Bras Nevares13.6K Views
- MusicCam Kirk On Shelved “Metro Thuggin" Project: “I Wish The World Got To Hear”Cam Kirk shares a picture of what appears to be the "Metro Thuggin" CD & booklet. ByKevin Goddard9.3K Views
- Original Content5 Metro Boomin Collab Projects That Need To DropYoung Metro has quite a few potential projects in the works.ByTrevor Smith17.7K Views
- Original Content10 Joint Projects That May Or May Not Come OutHere are 10 of the most potent unreleased collaborative mixtapes, projects, and albums in hip hop.ByDanny Schwartz34.6K Views
- BeefMetro Boomin Confirms Young Thug Beef Is SquashedMetro Boomin says he has cleared up his "misunderstanding" with Young Thug: "Thugger my brother 4 life." ByAngus Walker44.4K Views
- NewsHerculesYoung Thug links up with Metro Boomin for the new single "Hercules," off the duo's upcoming "Metro Thuggin" project.ByKevin Goddard320 Views
- NewsDid Young Thug & Metro Boomin Troll Us All? A Metro Thuggin Collab Is Coming TonightIt looks like the beef between Young Thug and Metro Boomin was one giant troll. A new Metro Thuggin collab is coming tonight. ByAngus Walker59.3K Views
- BeefYoung Thug Threatens To "Beat The Sh*t" Out Of Metro BoominPray for "Metro Thuggin." ByDanny Schwartz48.5K Views
- NewsBe Me See MeListen to Metro Thuggin's "Be Me See Me".ByTrevor Smith269 Views
- NewsSpeed RacerYoung Thug and Metro Boomin share "Speed Racer."ByPatrick Lyons416 Views
- NewsCash TalkListen to "Cash Talk," a new one from Merto Thuggin, AKA Young Thug and Metro Boomin.ByPatrick Lyons267 Views
- MixtapesMetro Boomin Discusses "Metro Thuggin" & Announces "20 & Boomin" MixtapeMetro Boomin reveals he's got plans for a "20 & Boomin" mixtape that will be "even crazier" than "19 & Boomin."ByRose Lilah10.4K Views