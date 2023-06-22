While he remains behind bars for the YSL RICO case, Young Thug is returning to the musical realm. Moreover, he recently changed his Instagram profile pic, which caused a lot of speculation before even bigger news dropped. Via posts from Thug himself, Metro Boomin, and others in the rap game, the official cover art for Business Is Business has released online. Furthermore, it’s unclear as of yet whether this will be a new single or album, although fans are obviously rooting for the latter. No matter the case, the Atlanta trap pioneer is dropping something (hopefully) very special at midnight tonight (June 22).

Not only that, but this news also comes a week after Gunna dropped his latest album a Gift & a Curse with very little rollout. On it, he addressed the snitching allegations after he took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case and bashed those who turned on him. Considering that YSL promoted the album on social media, it seems as though their relationship is not as contentious as online discussion may have you believe. Still, that’s only speculation, and while it’s unlikely, perhaps this new Young Thug project will have some answers.

Young Thug’s Cover Art For His New Release

Also, this new… something from Thugger comes a little after he posted a countdown on his social media, which many in the game reposted. In fact, Gunna himself shared the countdown, adding to his continued support of Jeffrey through song, music videos, and public statements. While many online sources reported this as an album, it looks like we won’t know for sure until it comes out tonight. Regardless, the uncertainty only further fuels fan excitement a year after the 31-year-old and others were arrested.

Metro Boomin Shares “Business Is Business”

BUSINESS IS BUSINESS AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE TONIGHT!! YOU CAN’T STOP WHAT GOD HAS PLANNED!! #FREETWIN I LOVE YOU BRO 🤞🏾💼🤝🏾@youngthug pic.twitter.com/koXHe5qyWn — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) June 22, 2023

Meanwhile, it’s not like things have been radio silent from the “Bubbly” MC since his arrest. For example, Yeat recently shared his news collab with him, “My Wrist,” which saw Thug stun again with his expressive vocals and flows. Maybe this new release will be a switch-up, especially given the court-themed cover art. No matter what, this is a huge moment for hip-hop in 2023, and fans only have a few hours to get ready. For more updates and the latest news on Young Thug, come back to HNHH.

