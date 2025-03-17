Ex No Jumper Host Dejon Paul Trades Blows With Rosecrans Vic At Rolling Loud Los Angeles

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 630 Views
No Jumper Dejon Paul Fight Rosecrans Vic Rolling Loud Hip Hop News
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: A view of the Go Puff Main Stage during day 2 of the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 16, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Rolling Loud Los Angeles' main events were obviously musical highlights from the likes of A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti.

No Jumper is known for its viral hip-hop interviews and conversations, but its frequently combative antics can't even escape Rolling Loud Los Angeles' musical context. A former host for the platform, Dejon Paul, reportedly got into a fistfight, a media personality known for his work with Power 106 Los Angeles and the Brown Bag podcast. Paul is a fellow media figure in his own right, especially within West Coast hip-hop circles and local magazine publications in L.A. It's unclear exactly why this altercation came about, although it presumably could have something to do with their media presences and the connections they share in the city's rap community.

Nevertheless, other patrons at Rolling Loud Los Angeles were obviously much more preoccupied with the musical highlights, which included killer headlining performances from Playboi Carti and A$AP Rocky. The AWGE duo has a lot to celebrate these days. Carti just released his long-awaited new album MUSIC and gave a lot of it a live debut, whereas Rocky previewed material from his own highly anticipated LP Don't Be Dumb. In other words, there was a lot more exciting things to witness.

Rolling Loud Los Angeles

Sadly, Rolling Loud Los Angeles also held some more unfortunate circumstances not just for attendees like Rosecrans Vic and Dejon Paul, but also its artists. Authorities arrested Lefty Gunplay just minutes before his set time, and we don't yet know why they did so. He already faced legal trouble earlier in the year due to a Texas arrest for possessing a controlled substance and other charges. As you can see, things didn't always pan out smoothly over this past weekend. But at least the fights and problems that did come up contained themselves only to their context.

Meanwhile, we're sure that No Jumper will come through with more force, as their interview format and subject selection always leads to viral moments, for better or worse. Dejon Paul may no longer be a host, but flare-ups happen in the office from time to time regardless. We will see if we get a deeper explanation on the Rosecrans Vic situation or if it's a mystery for the history books.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
