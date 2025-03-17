Ex No Jumper Host Dejon Paul Trades Blows With Rosecrans Vic At Rolling Loud Los Angeles

No Jumper is known for its viral hip-hop interviews and conversations, but its frequently combative antics can't even escape Rolling Loud Los Angeles' musical context. A former host for the platform, Dejon Paul, reportedly got into a fistfight, a media personality known for his work with Power 106 Los Angeles and the Brown Bag podcast. Paul is a fellow media figure in his own right, especially within West Coast hip-hop circles and local magazine publications in L.A. It's unclear exactly why this altercation came about, although it presumably could have something to do with their media presences and the connections they share in the city's rap community.

Nevertheless, other patrons at Rolling Loud Los Angeles were obviously much more preoccupied with the musical highlights, which included killer headlining performances from Playboi Carti and A$AP Rocky. The AWGE duo has a lot to celebrate these days. Carti just released his long-awaited new album MUSIC and gave a lot of it a live debut, whereas Rocky previewed material from his own highly anticipated LP Don't Be Dumb. In other words, there was a lot more exciting things to witness.

Rolling Loud Los Angeles

Sadly, Rolling Loud Los Angeles also held some more unfortunate circumstances not just for attendees like Rosecrans Vic and Dejon Paul, but also its artists. Authorities arrested Lefty Gunplay just minutes before his set time, and we don't yet know why they did so. He already faced legal trouble earlier in the year due to a Texas arrest for possessing a controlled substance and other charges. As you can see, things didn't always pan out smoothly over this past weekend. But at least the fights and problems that did come up contained themselves only to their context.