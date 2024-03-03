Chrisean Rock Suggests Blueface Is Out Of Jail In New Tweet, Fans Speculate

Chrisean Rock is still supporting her volatile and on-and-off boo Blueface during his current stint in prison at press time. While most of her comments on the situation have been pretty standard, a recent tweet from Saturday (March 3) had some fans speculating that he actually is out of jail now. "Blueeeee," the former Baddies star wrote, and one of the most popular replies to it was, "He better not be coming out? Twitter has been so peaceful." "He out?" another user posited, whereas one account suggested that she was doing her makeup on Instagram Live recently in order to greet the California rapper when he makes it home.

Furthermore, this is all mostly speculative at this point, but there's been a lot of content to suggest the prison stint is almost over. We also know that Blueface and Chrisean Rock reciprocated their dedication to one another, or at least that's how a leaked jail call sounded. This whole situation's drawn a lot of mixed reactions from fans, albeit leaning towards a more negative slant. Although some are happy to see them together and in a better place, others remember the long, often abusive, and always combative bond the two displayed online for the world to see, and they don't want to click on it any longer.

Chrisean Rock Tweet Leads To Rumors Of Blueface Release: See Replies

However, if Chrisean Rock isn't careful, she might end up in a similar situation to that of Blueface, so she has a lot to deal with on an individual level. For example, authorities recently issued a bench warrant for her arrest due to accusations of probation violation and assault. As of writing this article, no further developments emerged from this, but it's likely that it poses a big problem. After all, he was arrested for probation violation too, but we'll see what happens.

Meanwhile, they are still the bane of some artists out there, with NLE Choppa and Lil Mabu recently dropping a diss track against Blueface. It came with its fair share of antics mocking or referencing Chrisean, which we're sure she didn't appreciate too much. We'll see what this freedom will result in whenever it actually happens for sure. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Chrisean Rock and her man... for now.

