chicken
- Pop CultureKarlissa Saffold Cries Over Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis Stealing Her Chicken: WatchThe California rapper's mother recalled how she was really struggling financially at the time, and this hit her like a ton of bricks.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralFDA Advises Against Cooking Chicken In NyQuil, Twitter ReactsAccording to some, marinating chicken in the popular medicine "helps with cold symptoms."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJack Harlow & KFC Announce CollaborationKFC and Jack Harlow announce the "Jack Harlow Meal."By Luke Haworth
- FoodPaula Patton Responds To Critics About Her Fried Chicken RecipePaula says her recipe isn't going anywhere.By Lawrencia Grose
- RandomPeople Who Bought Chicken In The U.S. This Past Decade May Recieve Class-Action PaymentsIf you purchased chicken over the last decade, you may be eligible for a settlement payment from a sweeping class-action lawsuit.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureRick Ross Launches Thighstop To Help Deal With Chicken Wing ShortageThe new venture will help keep parent company Wingstop competitive amid the country-wide chicken wing shortage. By Madusa S.
- RandomThe United States Is Facing A Chicken ShortageA combination of the pandemic and increased demand for the poultry product has caused the country to run low on supply.By Madusa S.
- FoodKFC Is Debuting A New Chicken Sandwich To Compete With PopeyesKFC is entering the chicken sandwich competition with their brand new menu offering.By Rose Lilah
- FoodKFC Releases Chicken and Donut Menu Items NationwideKFC is releasing its "Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts" items nationwide starting this week. They'll be available through March 16th.By Cole Blake
- FoodKFC & Pizza Hut Join Forces To Concoct "Popcorn Chicken Pizza"Just in time for National Pizza Day.By Lynn S.
- FoodPopeyes Chaos Continues: Employee Fired For Using Son To Help Make SandwichesPopeyes' now-infamous chicken sandwich causes yet another controversy.By Lynn S.
- AnticsPopeyes Chicken Sandwich Returns And Sparks Plethora Of Twitter MemesPeople really love their chicken.By Alexander Cole
- FoodKFC Rolls Out Chicken & Donut Sandwiches At Select LocationsWho's going on a road trip?By Chantilly Post
- FoodTaco Bell Revamping Its Menu & Ditching Long-Time Combo OptionsOut with the old, in with the new. By Aida C.
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Remixes "Hot Girl Summer" With Popeyes Lyrics & TwerkingMegan Thee Stallion gets her hands on the iconic Popeyes Chicken Sandwich.By Alex Zidel
- FoodPopeyes Sells Out Of Chicken Sandwiches & Everyone Collectively Loses ItPeople really just want some chicken.By Alex Zidel
- FoodWashing Raw Chicken Before Cooking It Can Make You Sick: ReportBe safe out there, kids.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyRaw Chicken Breast Comes Alive & Wiggles Off Restaurant Table: WatchThis video is horrifying.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Super Size Me 2" Explores The Reality Behind "Healthy" & "Organic" Fast FoodMorgan Spurlock is at it again.By Aron A.
- MusicPerdue Chicken Shouts Out Nicki Minaj After She Likened Miley Cyrus To Uncooked MeatAll because Miley prefers Cardi BBy Karlton Jahmal
- SportsPopeyes Louisiana Kitchen Celebrates NBA Draft With 82-Inch Wingspan BoxThe people of Louisiana are excited about the NBA draft.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish Says She Cooked Chicken & Put In Her Purse Before Met GalaShe said last year they didn't have enough food.By Erika Marie