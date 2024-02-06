Usher 2024 Tour: Dates, Tickets & More

Usher's keeping the momentum high with the "Past Present Future" tour. Find tour dates and ticket information here.

Usher’s momentum remains high as he prepares for his anticipated halftime performance at Super Bowl LVIII, which aligns in time with his forthcoming album, Coming Home. However, the singer will keep his foot on the gas in 2024 with the upcoming Past Present Future tour. That’s right -- if you didn’t get the opportunity to see Usher during his 2023 Las Vegas residency, he’ll be bringing the grooves to a city near you. The singer announced the North American tour this morning (Feb. 6th) and below, we have all the information you need, from dates to tickets. 

Where Will Usher Perform On His 2024 Tour?

Usher will take center stage in 24 cities across North America during his Past Present Future tour. The trek kicks off on August 20th in Washington, DC and will bring Usher to iconic ventures like the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the United Center in Chicago. More notably, the singer will also help with the unveiling at Los Angeles’ cutting-edge Intuit Dome as the venue’s inaugural performer. It will certainly be a spectacle to behold. 

Where Do I Find Tickets To Usher's 2024 Past Present Future Tour?

Tickets for Usher's tour will be available for purchase through presale and general sale on Ticketmaster. For those eager to secure their spot early, presale tickets will be offered through Citi and Verizon on February 7 at 10 a.m. local time. General sale tickets will be released to the public on February 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

Usher: Past Present Future North America Tour Dates

Washington, DC - Capital One Arena - August 20
Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena - August 24
Boston, MA - TD Garden - August 27
Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center - August 30
Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena - September 2
Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena - September 3
Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center - September 6
Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center - September 7
Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena - September 12
Denver, CO - Ball Arena - September 17
Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome - September 21
Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome - September 22
Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena - September 28
Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena - September 29
Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center - October 4
Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX - October 7
Miami, FL - Kaseya Center - October 11
Miami, FL - Kaseya Center - October 12
Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena - October 17
Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena - October 18
Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center - October 22
St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center - October 26
Chicago, IL - United Center - October 28
Chicago, IL - United Center - October 29

