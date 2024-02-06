Usher 2024 Tour: Dates, Tickets & More

Usher’s momentum remains high as he prepares for his anticipated halftime performance at Super Bowl LVIII, which aligns in time with his forthcoming album, Coming Home. However, the singer will keep his foot on the gas in 2024 with the upcoming Past Present Future tour. That’s right -- if you didn’t get the opportunity to see Usher during his 2023 Las Vegas residency, he’ll be bringing the grooves to a city near you. The singer announced the North American tour this morning (Feb. 6th) and below, we have all the information you need, from dates to tickets.

Read More: Usher Strips Down To His Underwear For New SKIMS Collab

Where Will Usher Perform On His 2024 Tour?

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 05: Usher performs onstage during iHeartRadio Channel 95.5's Jingle Ball 2023 at Little Caesars Arena on December 05, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Usher will take center stage in 24 cities across North America during his Past Present Future tour. The trek kicks off on August 20th in Washington, DC and will bring Usher to iconic ventures like the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the United Center in Chicago. More notably, the singer will also help with the unveiling at Los Angeles’ cutting-edge Intuit Dome as the venue’s inaugural performer. It will certainly be a spectacle to behold.

Where Do I Find Tickets To Usher's 2024 Past Present Future Tour?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 15: Usher attends the Rémy Martin And Usher 4 ON THE FLOOR EXPERIENCE on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Rémy Martin )

Tickets for Usher's tour will be available for purchase through presale and general sale on Ticketmaster. For those eager to secure their spot early, presale tickets will be offered through Citi and Verizon on February 7 at 10 a.m. local time. General sale tickets will be released to the public on February 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

Read More: Usher Hits We Need In His Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Washington, DC - Capital One Arena - August 20

Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena - August 24

Boston, MA - TD Garden - August 27

Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center - August 30

Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena - September 2

Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena - September 3

Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center - September 6

Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center - September 7

Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena - September 12

Denver, CO - Ball Arena - September 17

Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome - September 21

Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome - September 22

Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena - September 28

Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena - September 29

Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center - October 4

Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX - October 7

Miami, FL - Kaseya Center - October 11

Miami, FL - Kaseya Center - October 12

Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena - October 17

Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena - October 18

Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center - October 22

St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center - October 26

Chicago, IL - United Center - October 28

Chicago, IL - United Center - October 29

[Via]