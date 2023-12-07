KayCyy & Kaytranada Come Through With Gorgeous Sounds On "Not Over"

KayCyy is an artist who has been making big waves over the last few years. Overall, a lot of fans became privy to him thanks to the Donda recording sessions. The artist was in the room with Ye and was a writer on a few songs. He also sang the hook on "Keep My Spirit Alive" which was one of the more beautiful tracks on the album. He has since released his own projects, including TW 2052 which was made in collaboration with Gesaffelstein. It is clear that he is coming into his own, and fans continue to take notice.

Now, he is looking to drop even more music. KayCyy has been offering a steady stream of singles as of late, and now, he is back for more. However, this time around, he has linked up with Montreal producer Kaytranada. The new track is called "Not Over" and it features some incredible danceable production that is infectious upon first listen.

KayCyy x Kaytranada

KayCyy's vocals and melodies here are second to none. He does a great job maneuvering this production and it makes for an incredible track. The artist has been flexing his singing chops a lot as of late, and it definitely shows with this new single. In fact, we would love to hear more from him and Kaytranada, in the near future.

Quotable Lyrics:

You wait too long, you wait too long

I'm moving forward

Still got feelings, you still got feelings, you still got f-

But it feels like I know you, yeah

I take your love international, oh, not just in California, yeah

