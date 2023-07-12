Amine and KAYTRANADA’s hip-hop group, KAYTRAMINE, is about to go on tour for the first time in its brief existence. Following the success of their debut collab album, the music group is looking to do a quick five-stop tour in North America, spreading the word of their combined talents. According to the group’s announcement, they will begin in Montreal, where KAYTRA is from. Then they visit Amine’s hometown of Portland. The final three shows will be in Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles.

The KAYTRAMINE tour is set to begin on September 7th and end nine days later on September 16th. Ticket sales go live on Friday, July 14th, and can be found on the official KAYTRAMINE website. Seeing as this is a new team-up, tickets are expected to go relatively quickly, especially considering it’s only a five-stop tour. Their announcement on Instagram — which you can see below — features plenty of colorful posters commemorating each stop on the tour, an adequate representation of their musical vibe.

KAYTRAMINE Looking To Make Another Summer Splash

KAYTRAMINE dropped their debut album earlier this summer to wide cultural acclaim. Fans have been hyped for this collab ever since their announcement half a year ago. To see it come to fruition in such a successful first album is incredible. Now, with tour dates and locations set, people get the chance to see them perform together live, a chance that might be once in a lifetime.

There is no word on whether this will be the end of the KAYTRAMINE musical group or if it’s just the beginning. Based on the relative success of their summer jams, they might have a few more ideas cooking. Multiple musical artists were on the joint project. Pharrell Williams, Freddie Gibbs, Snoop Dogg, Big Sean, and Amaarae provided vocals. KAYTRAMINE the album reached a peak of 92 on the Billboard 200. It also found surprising success in New Zealand, reaching ninth on the RMNZ New Zealand Albums list.

