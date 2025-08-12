KAYTRANADA Drops "AIN'T NO DAMN WAY!" Lead Single "Space Invader"

KAYTRANADA is one of the undisputed kings of dance and his latest track, "Space Invader," will have you wanting to do just that.

KAYTRANADA is back and taking listeners on an intergalactic odyssey with his new single "Space Invader." The electronic and dance record is the lead-off cut for his upcoming album AIN'T NO DAMN WAY! dropping this Friday, August 15. The Haitian-Canadian producer made this announcement on his Instagram yesterday.

"Oh lord, not a new album called AIN’T NO DAMN WAY! - coming out this Friday??? Be on the look out for SPACE INVADER coming out at midnight!" he wrote. Overall, it's a fairly quick turnaround for the GRAMMY winner as his last LP, TIMELESS landed on June 7, 2024.

That was another major splash for KAYTRANADA as he was able to work with an eclectic collection of talent in Don Toliver, SiR, Anderson .Paak, Rayvn Lenae, Dawn Richard, and more. No details on the tracklist for AIN'T NO DAMN WAY! are available yet.

All we know is that the instrumental-heavy "Space Invader" is on it. KAY did link up with English R&B threesome FLO for "The Mood" in July. However, that record appears to be more the songstresses' catalog.

On "Space Invader" a pulsing bass line, steady claps, and neon-lit keys dominate a majority of the beat. There are little in the way of lyrics here, but the song does sample Latrelle and Kelis' single "My Life" which was produced by The Neptunes.

KAYTRANADA takes "I wanna get away sometimes" from that chorus and loops it for his own refrain. It fits in with the title and vibe of the instrumental as it feels like you are on trip outside of Earth's atmosphere.

Be sure to check out "Space Invader" below and prepare yourself for what should be another banger of an album from the master curator.

KAYTRANADA "Space Invader"

