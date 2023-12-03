KAYTRANADA & Tyla Refresh The Vibes On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

We're starting to feel the year dying down a bit when it comes to new music releases, but definitely in terms of quantity and not quality. Moreover, we only have a couple of tracks to talk about for our R&B Season playlist update, but that's because we wanted to bring only the very best. Leading the way in that regard is one of 2023's breakout stars, Tyla, with her new self-titled EP. With her blends of soul, Afrobeat, and electronic production, she's definitely someone who will continue to build a wavy, serene, and engaging catalog in the future. If you want a taste of what the Johannesburg artist brings to the table, look no further than the impossibly catchy "Truth Or Dare."

However, it's almost like artists knew that our R&B Season playlist was going to be a bit smaller this week. With that in mind, KAYTRANADA dropped not one, but two new collaborations to bring even more chill vibes to the winter. One is "Lover/Friend"with Rochelle Jordan, whose gorgeous vocals glide over a slower-tempo but still classic deep Kaytra bounce. The other, "Stuntin" with Channel Tres, is a funkier shuffle with enveloping synths and less prominent bass that gives the track a more dreamy feel.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Finally, we'd be remiss to not mention some newer faces to music fans on our R&B Season playlist update. LAVI$H just released an acoustic version of his song "Seventeen," and it's the perfect song to cleanse the earlier dance-centric pallet. Not only is the vocal performance passionate and versatile, but the production really lets the light guitar leads take center stage. If this would be your first time listening to this song, it's hard not to fall in love with this rendition on impact.

Meanwhile, let us know in the comments what your favorite tracks of these is– and also what else we missed in R&B releases this week. Still, don't forget about the bangers that came through, for which our Fire Emoji playlist has you covered. You can click on the link below to hear Beyoncé's new song "My House," as well as many other amazing hard-hitters in hip-hop and beyond. Check out our R&B Season playlist above and log back into HNHH for more great music releases around the clock.

