Beyonce & Sexyy Red Dominate Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

Even though the year is about to end, our new Fire Emoji playlist update– which covers the best bangers in the hip-hop realm each week– is still stacked. Leading the way is Sexyy Red with the release of the deluxe version of her album, Hood Hottest Princess. Moreover, the St. Louis MC had plenty of jams on here, with "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)" and "Ghetto Princess" with Chief Keef being particular standouts. In addition, we also had Beyoncé grace us with a new track "My House." It's a triumphant, boastful, genre-fusing, and above all energizing cut with some incredible production and cohesive progressions.

Furthermore, BigXthaPlug made a big impact on Fire Emoji this week with his new album THE BIGGEST. While there are many more notable efforts here, the track "CLIMATE" with Offset is a cold and grimy highlight. Keeping with that hardened street perspective is NBA YoungBoy's new song "Run," which is a little more melodic. Regardless, it still presents itself as a gritty narrative, one accentuated by the Baton Rouge MC's harsh delivery and relentless flow.

Read More: Beyonce & Jay-Z Attend Renaissance Film Premiere Together

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

In a totally different lane on our Fire Emoji playlist update are Flying Lotus, Smoke DZA, and the one and only Black Thought. Their new collaboration "Drug Trade" already came out earlier this year, but this new "Pt 2" remix adds a skillful verse from Benny The Butcher. Speaking of Griselda affiliates, Conway The Machine and Conductor Williams finally dropped their collaborative project CONDUCTOR MACHINE. 7xvethegenius steals the show on "Flame," although the main artists do an amazing job in their areas, too. There's a similar dynamic on Veeze's "ATL Freestyle 1 & 2," on which Luh Tyler and Rob49 meet the moment as special guests.

Rounding out our update is BabyDrill's new song "Watchin Now," which is one of the more chilled-out records from our playlist additions this week. Finally, Bas continues to build anticipation for his soon-to-come new album with his upbeat single "179 Deli" with AJ Tracey. Let us know in the comments what your favorite release of these was, and also what we missed this week. Check out our Fire Emoji playlist above and keep checking in with HNHH for the best new music around the clock.

Read More: Conway The Machine Gives Kudos To Drake For "8am In Charlotte"