Lou Phelps Gears Up For His Debut Album By Reintroducing Himself On Lead Single "WHAT NOW"

Lou Phelps and KAYTRANADA are proving that there's nothing stronger than brotherly love on "WHAT NOW." This is the former's latest solo release since his December track "Lifestyle Freestyle." It's also kicking off his debut album rollout and we have to say, it's off to a great start. The multi-cultural rapper is going to be dropping Chèlbè on April 4 and he's making some big promises with it. "Rap is predictable in my opinion - I’m creating a new sound with rap-house. It’s something that can exist in the club, in the crib, or while working out in the gym." That's something that we can see working as artists such as Channel Tres have been finding their pocket experimenting with these two genres.
Overall, though, Lou Phelps has been fairly quiet prior to making this exciting announcement. He has a few loosies over the last couple of years, as well as some features. His biggest of the latter is probably his contribution on his brother KAYTRANADA's most recent album TIMELESS. Because of his absence, this single feels like a mini reintroduction for Phelps. He describes "WHAT NOW" as a song for "anyone chasing their dreams." To us though, he sounds hungry and eager to remind everyone of his talents. There's one line that really resonates with us in which he says, "Don't mistake my confidence for cockiness / Just take this cocky (Take this, uh)." Yeah, so he's not playing around and his making sure you know about it.
Lou Phelps "WHAT NOW"
Quotable Lyrics:
This feel like coke up your noses
Guns and roses, losin' all focus
Brand new season approachin'
F*ck whoever opposes, I take back what was stolen
Got no time for the bullsh*t
Couple foreign new whips, I been pushin’