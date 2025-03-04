Lou Phelps Gears Up For His Debut Album By Reintroducing Himself On Lead Single "WHAT NOW"

Haitian-Canadian rapper Lou Phelps is ready to come back and is doing so with lots of energy on this KAYTRANADA-produced single.

Overall, though, Lou Phelps has been fairly quiet prior to making this exciting announcement. He has a few loosies over the last couple of years, as well as some features. His biggest of the latter is probably his contribution on his brother KAYTRANADA's most recent album TIMELESS. Because of his absence, this single feels like a mini reintroduction for Phelps. He describes "WHAT NOW" as a song for "anyone chasing their dreams." To us though, he sounds hungry and eager to remind everyone of his talents. There's one line that really resonates with us in which he says, "Don't mistake my confidence for cockiness / Just take this cocky (Take this, uh)." Yeah, so he's not playing around and his making sure you know about it.

Lou Phelps and KAYTRANADA are proving that there's nothing stronger than brotherly love on "WHAT NOW." This is the former's latest solo release since his December track "Lifestyle Freestyle." It's also kicking off his debut album rollout and we have to say, it's off to a great start. The multi-cultural rapper is going to be dropping Chèlbè on April 4 and he's making some big promises with it. "Rap is predictable in my opinion - I’m creating a new sound with rap-house. It’s something that can exist in the club, in the crib, or while working out in the gym." That's something that we can see working as artists such as Channel Tres have been finding their pocket experimenting with these two genres.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.