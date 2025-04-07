Lou Phelps Brings A New Energy On Debut Album, "Chèlbè," Fully Produced By His Brother KAYTRANADA

Lou Phelps has shared a new 11-track album produced entirely by his brother, KAYTRANADA, titled, Chèlbè. The project taps into the heart of his hometown of Montreal, which he describes in a press release caught by MixtapeMadness as “a melting pot of influence.” He further explained: “I just wanted to create something that feels good, you know? Something you can vibe to that doesn’t try too hard. I really wanted to lock in on the feels and tried to bring a new energy to the table.” Fans appear to already be loving the project. When he shared it's release on Instagram, one user commented: "Congrats bruh album has no skips per usual." Another added: "Album was soooo good. love @kaytranada's little flair n the french peaking in."
There are only two features across the tracklist. They include GoldLink on the second song, “After i” and Nono Black on the sixth song, “Under My Skin.” Phelps kicked off his promotion of the project, earlier this year, by releasing "WHAT NOW" as the lead single. At the time, he described it as a song for "anyone chasing their dreams." Following the release of Chèlbè, Lou Phelps will be joining KAYTRANADA on a tour in Europe. They’ll be performing a total of 15 shows between now and April 30th, when they’ll wrap up with a concert in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Read More: Lou Phelps Gears Up For His Debut Album By Reintroducing Himself On Lead Single "WHAT NOW"
Lou Phelps - "Chèlbè"
Tracklist:
PROLLY US
After i (feat. GoldLink)
4MYCHILDREN
I Dunno
WHAT NOW
Under My Skin (feat. Nono Black)
Jungle
IS MY MIC ON?
2AM Interlude
AftaParty
PIMP Freestyle
[Via]