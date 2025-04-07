Lou Phelps Brings A New Energy On Debut Album, "Chèlbè," Fully Produced By His Brother KAYTRANADA

Lou Phelps has shared a new 11-track album produced entirely by his brother, KAYTRANADA, titled, Chèlbè. The project taps into the heart of his hometown of Montreal, which he describes in a press release caught by MixtapeMadness as “a melting pot of influence.” He further explained: “I just wanted to create something that feels good, you know? Something you can vibe to that doesn’t try too hard. I really wanted to lock in on the feels and tried to bring a new energy to the table.” Fans appear to already be loving the project. When he shared it's release on Instagram, one user commented: "Congrats bruh album has no skips per usual." Another added: "Album was soooo good. love @kaytranada's little flair n the french peaking in."