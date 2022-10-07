Coming out of Montreal, Lou Phelps has made some amazing music. He comes from a city that is proving itself to be a hotbed of talent, and he is one of the many artists who has emerged as a champion of the bilingual city. Another Montreal legend is Kaytranada who has produced for some of the biggest artists in the world.

On the new single “Out My Face,” the two come together for a spacey song that comes complete with that Kaytranada sound that people have grown to love so much. Phelps offers up some nice flows on the track and he sounds as comfortable as ever rapping over production from someone he was worked with a ton in the past.

Let us know what you think of Lou Phelps’ latest track in the comments section down below. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for more releases from the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Only time will tell

All my records sell

And they not on sale

I need me a mill

Need a hundred mill

All without a deal