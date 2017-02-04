Lou Phelps
- SongsLou Phelps Links Up With Kaytranada On Smooth Track "Out My Face"By Alexander Cole
- NewsLou Phelps Drops Vibey "Touché"Lou Phelps has returned with a brief but intricate EP.By Rex Provost
- NewsLou Phelps Loves The “SOUND OF MONEY”Phelps’ vibey new release was produced by Madlib.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsLou Phelps Gets Raunchy With New Single "Supersexe Freestyle"Lou Phelps has one thing on his mind on "Supersexe Freestyle."By Alexander Cole
- NewsLou Phelps & Kaytranada Link Up With Problem For "Nike Shoe Box 2.0"Lou Phelps & Kaytranada are back with a follow-up to their smooth track "Nike Shoe Box."By Alexander Cole
- NewsLou Phelps Returns With 7-Track EP "Extra Extra!"Lou Phelps' new project features production from his brother, Kaytranada.By Alexander Cole
- NewsLou Phelps Connects With Kaytranada On "NIKE SHOE BOX"Montreal's Lou Phelps and Kaytranada team up for a breezy new single. By Aron A.
- NewsLou Phelps, Tony Stone & Kaytranada Link For "Cinnamon Toast"Stream Kaytranada's latest beat offering. By Chantilly Post
- NewsLou Phelps Drops "002/Love Me" Project Ft. Jazz Cartier, Kaytranada & MoreLou Phelps is back with his latest project, "002/Love Me."By Aron A.
- SongsLou Phelps Taps JAHKOY For "Squeeze"Lou Phelps and JAHKOY roll through with the tunes.By Milca P.
- NewsLou Phelps & Kaytranada Serenade "Miss Phatty" On New SingleLou Phelps hopes to lure club kids out of the doldrums.By Devin Ch
- NewsKaytranada & Lou Phelps Team Up On "Want To (For The Youth)"Kaytranada & Lou Phelps with another one. By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosLou Phelps Taps Jazz Cartier & Kaytranada For Club-Ready "Come Inside"Lou Phelps links with brother Kaytranada & Jazz Cartier for "Come Inside" video.By Devin Ch
- SongsLou Phelps Connects With Jazz Cartier On The Kaytranada-Produced "Come Inside"Lou Phelps, Jazz Cartier, and Kaytranada kill it with some dancey vibes on "Come Inside."By Alex Zidel
- Mixtapes001: ExperimentsMontreal rapper Lou Phelps links with Kaytranada on new mixtape "001: Experiments." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsAverageLou Phelps and Kaytranada bring you something that ain't "Average."By hnhh