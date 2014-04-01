"Coincidence is God's way of remaining anonymous."

GoldLink is an emerging DMV artist and Squaaash Club member with a god complex. He describes his sound as "future bounce", a term coined by producer Lakim, a collaborator. His other collaborators include Kali Uchis, Fingalick, Louie Lastic, Tek.lun, JFK//Jaylen!, McCallaman, Henny Yegezu, Pape Diop and Alex Ben-Abdallah.

That's pretty much all we can tell you at this point. Hit up squaaashclub.com for more information, and follow the young lord on Soundcloud while you're at it. He shows strong promise.