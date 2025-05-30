GoldLink began making noise within hip-hop and adjacent corners in 2015 with And Then After, We Didn't Talk. From there, he really only grew in popularity in 2017 with At What Cost and songs like "Crew," "Some Girl," "Herside Story," and more. 2019's Diaspora was another successful release as well, but from that point on, the Washington D.C. rapper, singer, and more's production slowed down a bit.
He resorted to dropping spot singles and only one tape this decade back in 2021. But the genre-bender is back and bringing more forward-thinking ideas to the table with ENOCH. It sports production from a diverse cast of characters such as KAYTRANADA, Zaytoven, Amarah, R10, and more.
The features are equally as intriguing with Lola Moxom, Matt McGhee, Fat Trel, and Big Flock being some. But what really makes ENOCH is the beats, at the end of the day. GoldLink is throwing a lot at you, but for the most part, it's centered around dance and house music.
Despite what the sort of eerie cover of this project might be, it's actually a very airy and upbeat listening experience. "Some amapiano and a reggaeton rhythm" are incorporated too, giving it a soft and tender vibe as well.
Overall, GoldLink sounds like he's letting the beats take him wherever they feel like it. There's no by-the-numbers formula that the veteran is following here. We think listening to ENOCH will help you enjoy it like we did. Stream it on your favorite DSPs below.
GoldLink ENOCH
ENOCH Tracklist:
- I SEE
- NEW BOO - feat. Matt McGhee
- SHOTTI
- LIMPOPO
- AVENTADOR
- GLOCK HEAVY
- RED STRING
- CLUB BEAT
- MOORPHEUS - feat. Fat Trel, Hydra & R10
- METATRON - feat. Lola Moxom
- ROSEBAR - feat. Big Flock
- AFRICAN - feat. Paco Panama