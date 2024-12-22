Funk Flex Proclaims Support For Tory Lanez And Says He's Innocent In Megan Thee Stallion Case

The DJ was talking about "Free [insert name here]" movements.

Despite a conviction and multiple failed attempts to overturn it, people continue to debate Tory Lanez's innocence or guilt in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. This is due to the Canadian artist's persistent legal efforts to get out of prison and turn the case around, and due to multiple other developments around the propagation of this story. Lawsuits emerged claiming misinformation, Megan herself reflected on various elements surrounding it, and the hip-hop world continues to "pick sides," even if it's more based on what they believe rather than who they support. Funk Flex, for example, believes that Tory is innocent.

"Listen, you got to stop doing the 'Free' somebody, 'Free' people," Funk Flex posited. "'Cause they got to jail somehow. Come on, I wasn't coming on Jay-Z. Leave Jay-Z alone. Tory Lanez, I do believe he's innocent, yes. I mean, yes, I do, I do. It's not what they're saying it is." While the DJ did not really elaborate on his thoughts, you probably know the arguments that Tory's supporters latch onto. The "Twitch Tapes" artist, though, is focusing these days on dropping more music and making the most out of his time behind bars.

Funk Flex Thinks Tory Lanez Is Innocent

As for this post-conviction debacle surrounding Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez, the latest update concerns the former's proposed restraining order against the latter. Not only that, but Meg's lawyers also connected Lanez to blogger Milagro Gramz, whom the Houston femcee sued for misinformation, emotional distress, and other issues. This is due to some payments that Gramz allegedly received from Tory's camp, which seems to be the most compelling piece of evidence against them. Still, with no ruling at press time, it's unclear whether this will be enough or if it's fully corroborated.