Tory Lanez's "The Color Violet" Reaches Historic Spotify Milestone

BYElias Andrews47 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: Hot 97 Summer Jam
June 10, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Tory Lanez performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, June 10, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran / North Jersey Media Group / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The singer's fanbase is still strong.

Tory Lanez has maintained his musical career in spite of his legal troubles. The Canadian rapper and singer is currently serving a decade in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Most people assumed his career would come to a screeching halt as a result. Miraculously, Tory Lanez has stayed relevant. He has continued to drop new songs and coin new release series. On December 16, however, Lanez's pop culture relevance reached a new height. The singer's 2021 song "The Color Violet" reached a billion streams on Spotify.

Tory Lanez's song becomes the latest song to join the exclusive billion stream club. Other Canadian stars who have achieved this impressive feat include "Starboy" by The Weeknd and "One Dance" by Drake. It is not an easy milestone to hit, but "The Color Violet" is a unique entry on this list. Tory Lanez's song has managed to reach a billion streams despite not being featured in any of Spotify's editorial playlisting. It's reached this impressive number solely on the strength of the singer's dedicated fanbase. Tory Lanez has accused Spotify of not incorporating his music into its playlists since 2021.

Read More: Tory Lanez Shares His Most Personal & Heartbreaking Track To Date In The "Lost Tapes" Series

Tory Lanez Is First Indie Artist To Have A Billion Stream Song

He hopped on Instagram to criticize the platform for trying to bury his songs. He also noted that he is an independent artist. "I just ask at this point, I get treated fairly," he wrote. "As an independent artist and as a Black Business. I actively still make the platforms money with my music." Tory Lanez then claimed that the platform should be giving him a "fair" shake despite his complicated personal life. He deemed it "not right" of Spotify to "censor" his art. "It should not be right for any platform to censor and silene me from the editorial playlist," he concluded. "Or home pages of these platforms. [They] help to give eyeballs to young artists. I stayed coll [sic] for the last 2 projects, but this is just not fair."

"The Color Violet" represents a first on multiple fronts. It's the first Tory Lanez song to reach a billion streams on Spotify. It's also the first song by an independent artist to reach a billion streams. This speaks to Lanez's fervent fans, as well as his ability to promote and cater to them. Tory Lanez recently appeared on the DDG song "Handling Business," where he talked about the Megan Thee Stallion shooting in detail.

Read More: Tory Lanez Makes His Support For Drake Crystal Clear On New Verse

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...