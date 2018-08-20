exit
- MusicRick Ross Said He Had To Leave The Club Like "Micheal Jackson"The hitmaker had to make a speedy back exit from a club.By Ben Mock
- MoviesJoaquin Phoenix Exits Interview When Asked About Violence In "Joker" FilmJoaquin Phoenix had never considered the question. By Chantilly Post
- MusicAzealia Banks Vows To Quit Music, Claims Title Of "Most Talented Female Rapper"Azealia Banks still ain't pulling her punches.By Devin Ch
- SportsChris Paul Reportedly Wants Out Of HoustonStephen A. Smith thinks the exodus of Chris Paul could be in the works.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentWendy Williams' Producer Leaving For Another Talk Show With Tamron HallOn to the next. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDRAM Momentarily Stops & Exits Concert To Buy Backwoods, Crowd FollowsEver have a mid-concert craving?By Devin Ch
- SocietyTumblr Users Are Leaving In Droves Since The Ban On "Adult Content"Tumblr's usership is down 30% since banning adult content.By Devin Ch
- SportsDuke's Zion Williamson Leaves FSU Game With Freak Eye InjuryCam Reddish compensated for Zion's injury with the winning 3 at the buzzer.By Devin Ch
- MusicMigos Dramatically Exit Stage After Microphones Get Cut During Atlanta PerformanceReasons are still unknown for the mic cut. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Pump Struggles To Cope With Tear Gas: Video SurfacesVideo of Lil Pump abandoning his concert in Nottingham, England has surfaced.By Devin Ch
- SocietyKanye West's Departure From Politics: Republicans Blame Candace OwensConservatives are pointing the finger at Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk for pushing Kanye West into political oblivion.By Devin Ch
- MusicIggy Azalea May Break Away From Record Deal: "I Want To Be My Own Boss"The rapper might be going independent.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentEmmy Rossum Announces Exit From "Shameless": "You Will Continue On Without Me"Emmy Rossum pens an open-letter about her times with "Shameless."By Chantilly Post
- SocietyElon Musk Might Leave Tesla Due To Plummeting Stock Market ValueOutsiders are encouraging the CEO to step down.By Zaynab