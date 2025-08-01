Tyrese Surprises Girlfriend, Zelie Timothy, For Her Birthday With Intimate Occasion As He Thanks Her For Being His “Rescue”

Tyrese made headlines this week over his continued legal issues with ex-wife, Samantha Lee, but the singer's fans showered him with praise over his birthday surprise for longtime girlfriend, Zelie Timothy.

The R&B singer-actor shared a series of posts via Instagram on Wednesday (July 30) inside his home with roses everywhere, eager to surprise Zelie for her birthday. Believing they were "going out," the singer's girlfriend would be surprised with an intimate occasion at home.

"Today is Zelie's brithday," Tyrese tells his followers in the IG post. "I just told her that we' going out. I got a surprise for her, but what she don't know is that the surprise it's actually right here at the house. We just gonna dance. She thinks we are on our way out, tho."

A surprised Zelie arrives in the clip to Tyrese singing "Happy Birthday." "Oh, it's so cute, this is so cute," says a surprised Zelie as she sees rose pedals across the mansion floor.

Tyrese & Zellie Timothy

Tyrese would explain the birthday plans in a lengthy Instagram caption. It reads: "The STORM OUTSIDE made me cancel all of her birthday plans!!!!! Yikes….. sorry to everyone was headed to the surprise RAIN CHECK literally!!!! I’ve learned in life to DANCE IN THE RAIN!!! The storm couldn’t stop this love dance!!!!! Tonight I am going to be selfish and keep all of this chocolate to myself!"

The singer would proceed to express his love for Zelie in the caption. "Happy birthday to my baby we have something in the oven and we’re gonna get to it right now," he wrote in the caption. "When the devil tries all we do is dance nice try!!! It’s my BABIES BIRTHDAY and NOTHING ELSE MATTERS!!!!!!! Love wins!!!! Queen Leo Season all day everyday!"