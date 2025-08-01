Tyrese Surprises Girlfriend, Zelie Timothy, For Her Birthday With Intimate Occasion As He Thanks Her For Being His “Rescue”

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 138 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is 20th Anniversary Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 22: Tyrese performs during Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is 20th Anniversary tour at State Farm Arena on July 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Tyrese Gibson began dating Zellie Timothy after separating from his ex-wife Samantha Lee, with whom he shares a child.

Tyrese made headlines this week over his continued legal issues with ex-wife, Samantha Lee, but the singer's fans showered him with praise over his birthday surprise for longtime girlfriend, Zelie Timothy.

The R&B singer-actor shared a series of posts via Instagram on Wednesday (July 30) inside his home with roses everywhere, eager to surprise Zelie for her birthday. Believing they were "going out," the singer's girlfriend would be surprised with an intimate occasion at home.

"Today is Zelie's brithday," Tyrese tells his followers in the IG post. "I just told her that we' going out. I got a surprise for her, but what she don't know is that the surprise it's actually right here at the house. We just gonna dance. She thinks we are on our way out, tho."

A surprised Zelie arrives in the clip to Tyrese singing "Happy Birthday." "Oh, it's so cute, this is so cute," says a surprised Zelie as she sees rose pedals across the mansion floor.

MORE: Tyrese’s Ex-Wife Wants Him Thrown In Jail For Allegedly Owing Her $500k

Tyrese & Zellie Timothy

Tyrese would explain the birthday plans in a lengthy Instagram caption. It reads: "The STORM OUTSIDE made me cancel all of her birthday plans!!!!! Yikes….. sorry to everyone was headed to the surprise RAIN CHECK literally!!!! I’ve learned in life to DANCE IN THE RAIN!!! The storm couldn’t stop this love dance!!!!! Tonight I am going to be selfish and keep all of this chocolate to myself!"

The singer would proceed to express his love for Zelie in the caption. "Happy birthday to my baby we have something in the oven and we’re gonna get to it right now," he wrote in the caption. "When the devil tries all we do is dance nice try!!! It’s my BABIES BIRTHDAY and NOTHING ELSE MATTERS!!!!!!! Love wins!!!! Queen Leo Season all day everyday!"

Tyrese Gibson has referred to Zelie Timothy as his "rescue" following his divorce to ex-wife Samantha Lee. The singer and Timothy has spoken about marriage with fans on social media in the past. Fans flooded Tyrese's comments with praise while celebrating Timothy's birthday.

MORE: Tyrese Says He Has To Do This One Thing Before He Gets Married To Zelie Timothy

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 70.3K
Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Music Saweetie Talks Hiding Quavo Romance: Hip Hop "[Credits] A Man For A Woman's Success" 3.6K
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Movies "Queen & Slim" Star Daniel Kaluuya's Mom "Confronted" Co-Star Over Sex Scene 30.8K
John Parra / Stringer / Getty Images Gram Offset Poses With New Lambo While Calling Out Haters: "You Want My Life" 33.3K
Comments 0