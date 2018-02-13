corruption
- PoliticsTeam Roc Intensifies Its Pressure On The Kansas City Police In New Open LetterTeam Roc released a new open letter addressing the Department of Justice's blatant silence on the Kansas City Kansas Police Department's misconduct.By Brianna Lawson
- MusicBaton Rouge PD At Center Of Corruption Scandal Following NBA YoungBoy Arrest: ReportThe police department is said to be at the center of a huge narcotics corruption scandal. By Madusa S.
- MusicBebe Rexha Says Grammys Pick Artists Based On "Who's Paying Off Who"The singer shared a few thoughts about the award show & joined the list of artists who call The Recording Academy "corrupted."By Erika Marie
- CrimeNYPD Officers Caught Planting Marijuana Multiple TimesNYPD officers Kyle Erickson and Elmer Pastran caught on camera planting drugs on civilians multiple times. By Dominiq R.
- SocietyLaquan McDonald's Murder: 3 Police Officers Acquitted In Cover-Up TrialThe Cook County render a stunning decision in the Laquan McDonald cover-up trial.By Devin Ch
- MusicBeastie Boys Reveal They Were Broke After "Licensed To Ill" Platinum DebutMusic execs were to blame.By Zaynab
- SocietyMeek Mill Officially Files For Judge Brinkley's Removal From CaseMeek's team takes measures against Judge Brinkley's alleged "miscarriage of justice."By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill Denied New Trial By Judge Genece BrinkleyMeek Mill continues to be thwarted by Judge Genece Brinkley.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicMeek Mill Has More Than Enough Evidence To Have Conviction Overturned: ReportAccording to an expert, there is more than enough evidence supporting Meek Mill's post-conviction relief act.By Alex Zidel
- SportsDonald Trump Endangers The U.S.'s 2026 World Cup BidThe winning bid will be announced on June 13.By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill Will Reportedly Be Released From Prison TodayMeek Mill will reportedly be a free man within one hour!By Alex Zidel
- SocietyMeek Mill Gets Vote Of Support From The Governor Of PennsylvaniaMeek Mill is one step closer to being a free man.By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill's Arresting Officer Has Reportedly Been Outed As CorruptA new development might bode well for the incarcerated Meek Mill. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRick Ross Still Showing Love For Meek Mill During Legal BattleRick Ross is making sure we don't forget about Meek Mill.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyTwo Baltimore Cops Guilty Of Robbery & Racketeering In Corruption CaseThe case is said to be the most notorious in Baltimore's history.By David Saric